Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disassociated itself from an assault on a petty trader in the area.

According to the KMA, the behaviour of the guard was unwarranted and they condemn the act which occurred at the Central Business Market (CBM) at a place known as Mampong road, Adum.

In a viral video, the guard is spotted kicking the trader in the stomach while she rolled on the ground.

The victim only identified as Achiaa said she suffered the ordeal in her attempt to prevent the city guard from seizing her goods for trading in an unauthorised area.

In a statement, KMA identified the suspect as a guard of the Community Protection Agency (CPA) under the phased-out Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Bright Agyei.

“Management has taken a decision to set up a committee to look into the matter to enable us to apply the proper sanctions,” portions of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the victim, according to the KMA, has been taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.