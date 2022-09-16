The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is expected to interdict a city guard who allegedly physically assaulted a petty trader at the Kejetia market in Kumasi.

In a viral video, the guard is spotted kicking the trader in the stomach while she rolled on the ground.

According to her, she suffered the ordeal in her attempt to prevent the city guard from seizing her goods for trading in an unauthorised area.

The woman, known as Achiaa, has since been treated and discharged.

Authorities at the KMA say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

They indicated possible dismissal if the guard is proven guilty.