

There is controversy on social media between Legal Counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman and former President John Mahama over the use of the hashtag #BuildingGhanaTogether.

Mr Essuman’s tweet, posted on September 1, 2023, conveyed his disapproval of Mahama’s use of the said hashtag in his post.

The NDC flagbearer’s tweet sought to highlight that President Akufo-Addo had supervised the acts that have “eroded Ghana’s democratic will.”

But in a response, Nana Akufo-Addo’s lawyer wrote, “So incompetent that he couldn’t come up with his own hashtag. #BuildingGhanaTogether is the government’s hashtag. The picture is nice, but Sir, please find your own hashtag and leave our hashtag for us. Thank you.”

So incompetent that he couldn’t come up with his own hashtag. #BuildingGhanaTogether is Government’s hashtag. The picture is nice but Sir, please find your own hashtag and leave our hashtag for us. Thank you. https://t.co/RYkAiu3pZN — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) September 1, 2023

The #BuildingGhanaTogether hashtag, which carries the underlying theme of national development and unity, has gained prominence in Ghana’s political discourse.

The online dispute has sparked discussions among Ghanaians, with many expressing their opinions on the matter.

Some argue that hashtags are inherently public and open for use by anyone, while others believe that using a government’s official slogan without permission may be misleading or disingenuous.