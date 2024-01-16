The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat is set to organise the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana from January 25-27, 2024.

The meeting will offer top business leaders, heads of international development institutions, and social change markers a unique platform to deliberate and proffer comprehensive policies aimed at boosting intra-Africa trade.

According to the APN, the event will ensure that the continued rulebook of the colonial-era commercial arrangements is rewritten, where Africa’s resources feed the continent’s machines through actionable and bankable value-added pathways.

Addressing journalists ahead of the three-day conference, Founder and Executive Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said it’s time to invest in key sectors and prioritise trade to unlock Africa’s global potential.

“The idea about the single market is about what. It is about the economy, and who are the drivers of the economy? Is the private sector. So we thought that it was important to find a way to let the private sector on the continent own the AfCFTA and drive it”.

“In order for us to move on, we need to find a way to aggregate our resources, human strength, and natural resources to build linkages across the continent”, he added.

The establishment of the AfCFTA, does not only provide a robust policy framework for boosting intra-African trade but also elevates Africa’s economies.

Chief of Staff at AFCTA, Silva Ojakol stated that the three-day event will embolden the vision and mission of the PACT.

“Our contribution to industrial growth is only 2.0%. Why, because we allow our resources to be taken away and value elsewhere when we could actually add value here. We need to rise above this. This disparity highlights the urgent need for industrialisation for improved infrastructure and energy solution to enhance competitiveness and reduce the production cost”.

Meanwhile the theme for the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogues is “Delivering Prosperity in Africa-Produce, Add Value, Trade”.

The event is to be hosted by the President Akufo-Addo.

There will also be the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential gala dinner on the night of January 26, 2024 at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, ahead of the Presidential Dialogues at Peduase Presidential Lodge, Aburi Hills on Saturday January, 27, 2023.

