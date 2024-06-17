President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his well wishes to Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha, and urged the citizenry to embrace peaceful co-existence at all times.

“As you gather with family and friends to mark this sacred day, may this day inspire us all to engender peace, love and mutual respect within our communities,” he advocated.

In a message to the Muslim community, posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 16, the president said it was imperative that the citizenry continued to work together to build a prosperous and harmonious Ghana.

“This significant occasion, which commemorates the steadfast faith and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, is a profound reminder of the values of devotion, compassion and unity,” he noted.

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival celebrated among Muslims all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that the Prophet made out of his strong faith in Allah (God).

The Islamic holy book, the Quran, cites in Surah As-Saffat (37:102) that Allah was so pleased with the Prophet’s submission to sacrifice his own son that He made this demonstration of sacrifice and faith a permanent part of a Muslim’s life.

Hence, every year, Muslims all over the world celebrate the occasion with prayers and slaughtering a lamb, sheep, goat or camel to honour the good deeds of the Prophet.

Ghana marked the national event at the Independence Square, Accra, with prayers for the nation’s progress, unity and sustainable growth.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the Guest of Honour.