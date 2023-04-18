President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Bernard Aboakoja Mensah as the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Oti Region.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe.
Mr Mensah’s nomination is subject to a confirmation process which is to be conducted by the Regional Coordinating Council.
The nominee replaces Francis Kofi Okesu who died in September 2022.
