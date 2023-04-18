Founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach Church, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has issued a disclaimer about the lookalike craze on social media.
In a video posted on his TikTok page, Ajagurajah said no one should attempt to be his doppelganger.
He issued a stern warning to a young man claiming to be his lookalike to stop or face his wrath.
Ajagurajah’s reaction was prompted by a viral video showing the young man, who bears a striking resemblance to the spiritual leader, being celebrated by the public.
Watch video below
@ajagurajah12
Nonsense♬ original sound – Bishopkwabena Boakye Asiamah
