Founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach Church, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has issued a disclaimer about the lookalike craze on social media.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Ajagurajah said no one should attempt to be his doppelganger.

He issued a stern warning to a young man claiming to be his lookalike to stop or face his wrath.

Ajagurajah’s reaction was prompted by a viral video showing the young man, who bears a striking resemblance to the spiritual leader, being celebrated by the public.

