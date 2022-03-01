President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reaffirmed the commitment of his government to bring an end to the strike action that has been embarked upon by the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Speaking at the National Labour Conference on Monday, 28th February, at Kwahu Nkwatia, he pointed out the need to strengthen the rapport between tripartite partners for greater cooperation.

“This is important, in the wake of the recent six-week strike action by the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG). Government is determined to find a satisfactory solution to this impasse, and ensure that the academic calendar is not, substantially, derailed,” he said.

“The best form of negotiations are those in which both parties to the dispute exhibit good faith within the context of what is affordable and equitable. I continue to hope that our dons will see this in that light, and help bring the impasse to an end so that the education of our young people can resume in serenity,” Akufo-Addo continued.

He assured Members of Organised Labour of government’s commitment to address their concerns at all times, and he appealed to give enthusiastic support and co-operation to government’s programme of economic recovery.

“Government is determined to work with all stakeholders to see us through this crisis, and all the challenges it has brought in its wake. Government will continue to demonstrate the ability, resolve and determination to change the trajectory of our economy in order to help us recover faster from the effects of COVID-19. Our commitment to transform the economy with great urgency should be the guiding principle of all Social Partners,” he said.

To this end, the President was expectant that discussions at the parallel sessions of the conference to be informed by the real situation on the ground.

“This will enable us manage our expectations going forward. Nonetheless, and as has been the practice, Government would continue to dialogue with you on decisions that are in the best interest of the country, labour and the business community. I look forward to more of such dialogues in the coming months, dialogues that will address the goals of equity, productivity and decent wages,” he stated.

He assured that government will work to advance opportunities for all Ghanaians to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security, and dignity.

“We will continue to work proactively, by implementing programmes and policies, that will protect the citizenry from the consequences of the pandemic,” he added.