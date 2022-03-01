Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, has said the decision to appoint Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum was to build a WAFA-like and a CHAN-like team for the club.

Dr Ogum was named as the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors in September 2021.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer has been impressive so far in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with the Reds currently top of the league log with 40 points.

Speaking on the decision to hire Dr Ogum, Nana Yaw Amponsah, revealed that the management needed someone who will help accomplish their aim by building a WAFA-like and a CHAN-like team.

“To have a WAFA-like team means that you would need a WAFA-like coach so we needed to sign Dr Ogum,” he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

Dr Ogum was appointed as the successor of Portuguese trainer Mariano Baretto on a two-year deal.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to keep their fine form intact when they travel to Bechem United in the matchday 19 games.