Former Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom, is not ruling out a return to the Ghana Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko defender is currently a free agent after leaving Georgian side FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

Inkoom, 32, left Ghana over 12 years ago (since July 2009) when he was transferred by the Porcupine Warriors to Swiss giants FC Basel for his first adventure in Europe.

“It is possible I will play in the Ghana Premier League because I just finished my contract with my club in Georgia. I am now back home,” he told Takoradi based Connect FM.

“A lot of local clubs have sent in offers but in the end, I will have to decide with my agent but I believe a comeback to Ghana is very possible because that is where I started,” he indicated.

READ ALSO

Inkoom, however, added that his decision to return home will not be influenced by money but to help improve the Ghana Premier League.

“For me, it’s not only about the money. Though the money is important because nobody will want to work and not be paid but the major focus is to put our local league on the map. Look at the crowd Sulley Muntari pulled in Tamale,” he pointed out.

Last year, Asamoah Gyan made a return to play for Legon Cities, Sulley Muntari followed suit, next in could be Samuel Inkoom.

Inkoom, meanwhile, has been linked to Asante Kotoko.