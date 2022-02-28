The matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

The second round of the 2021/22 campaign kicked off on Friday afternoon with a game between West Africa Football Academy [WAFA] and King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena.

After 90 minutes of action, Faisal defeated the home side 2-1 to pick up their first three points of the second half.

Legon Cities hosted reigning champions, Hearts of Oak at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals, who have been struggling, scored late to pick up a point against the Phobians.

At Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Asante Kotoko continued their impressive form in the ongoing campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a 2-0 win over Dreams FC to boost their chances of winning the Premier League.

Cameroonian international, Frank Etouga scored a brace to seal the win for the Reds.

Aduana Stars returned to winning ways against Karela United with a 2-0 win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Berekum Chelsea pipped debutants, Gold Stars by a lone goal.

At the Ndoum Stadium, Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 drawn game by Accra Lions.

Surprisingly, at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold SC were hammered 4-1 by Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park recorded a 1-0 win over Bechem United.

Great Olympics will host Real Tamale United on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, Bechem United and Aduana Stars complete the top three while Eleven Wonders, WAFA and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.

Full results below: