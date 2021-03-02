President Nana Akufo-Addo has, through the Interior Ministry, announced Monday, March 8 as a public holiday.

This, according to a statement on the ministry’s website on March 1, is because the country’s Independence Day, which is a Statutory Public Holiday, falls on a weekend.

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 6th March 2021 marks Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

READ ALSO:

“However, in view of the fact that 6th March 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement noted.

The release was signed by the Interior Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery.