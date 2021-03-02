Ghanaian singer Mzbel has bemoaned the impact of the use of abusive language on social media lately.

Speaking on Accra FM, the ’16 years’ hitmaker suggested that social media use is regulated by enforcing stringent regulations and punishing cyberbullies.

She said: “I don’t know about Nigeria and other countries but here in Ghana, from what I’ve seen so far and from my own experience, I think that people take advantage of social media to do inappropriate things we abuse it. The abuse on social media is too much.

“There could be laws put in place and enforced to punish people who do certain things on social media. We have to create awareness about it otherwise everyone will just abuse anyone devoid of the person’s age, status or ethnicity, just because they disagree on certain issues.

“Everybody is a blogger now because they have data on their phones but I don’t think it has to be that way.”

She also cautioned social media users to make efforts to ascertain the veracity of a matter before speaking on it.

According to her, social media has become a defamatory “weapon” because “it can be used to dent your image in seconds.”