The woes of embattled actress, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo is far from over following a police complaint filed against her.

Her ‘best friend’ Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has reported her to the police for defamation.

The comedian claimed the actress has accused him of squandering monies he solicited on her behalf while she was in prison.

This was after Akuapem Poloo claimed one Mama Alice had accused her of not showing appreciation for the money she donated while she was in prison.

DKB

According to Poloo, Mama Alice claimed to have given GH¢4,000 to DKB to be given to her.

To prove her innocence, Akuapem Poloo in a video said she has not received any money from DKB and he has also refused to pick her phones calls.

To clear his name, DKB has lodged a complaint to the police to investigate the matter.

DKB posted his statement to the police on his Instagram page.

Below is his post on IG