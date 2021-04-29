The Ghana Health Service has advised Ghanaians to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with high COVID-19 infection rates.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said Ghanaians who need to travel to any COVID-19 hotspots must observe all COVID-19 protocols.

“In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate,” the statement said.

The Ministry has also outlined some instructions for travellers arriving and leaving Ghana:

Only test results or certificates bearing trusted travel or biomass codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana

Sign up for accounts on (trustedtravel.panabios.org) with the same e-mail address and mobile numbers provided to laboratories during testing

All arriving passengers who test negative for COVID-19 at the airport are encouraged to self-isolate for ten (10) days

All passengers arriving from designated COVID-19 hot spots and testing negative at the airport may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival at their cost

Below is the full statement