The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that eight more Ghanaians have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest update on its website, the country’s death toll now stands at 779.

As of April 25, the number of new and active cases reported by the GHS are 46 and 1,583 respectively.

Credit: Ghana Health Service

Following the recent figures recorded, the country’s total confirmed cases is now 92,513, with 90,151 out of the total having been discharged/recovered.

As of April 26, the conditions of some 24 patients are said to be severe with eight others in critical condition.

Credit: Ghana Health Service

Figures from the Kotoka International Airport also reveal that 1,412 returnees have been discharged from the health facilities out of the 1,635 who tested positive upon arrival.

Meanwhile, a total of 846, 588 Ghanaians have been vaccinated in the ongoing vaccination exercise.