Some family members of the Ahanta Traditional Council in Busua in the Western region have invoked curses on individuals believed to be instigating the recent chieftaincy riots in the area.

Chieftaincy riots have been a major concern for the Ahanta Traditional Council since the demise of the chief, Nana Baidoo Bonso IX.

This situation has significantly contributed to the decline in tourists visiting Busua.

A ritual was performed by the royal family of the late Omanhene of Ahanta, Baidoo Bonsoe IX.

Led by Ebusuapayin Bolo Kwaw and Ebusuapayin Kwesi Bediako, the ritual took place at Busua, the traditional seat of the Ahanta stool.

The two Ebusuapayin poured libation and slaughtered a ram to invoke the wrath of the Ahanta gods over the disturbances and misunderstandings surrounding the vacant royal Busua stool, especially concerning the acting President of the Traditional Council.

They invited the gods to deal with anyone, whether a chief, politician, or family member, who betrays the customs and traditions of the stool for money.

Addressing the media, Emmanuel Affual, a member of the royal family, explained the significance of the ritual and why the Ahanta gods must intervene to ensure that Ahanta customs and traditions are respected.

Speaking on the recent rampant chieftaincy riots at Busua, he said tourists and business activities in the area have seen a major decline, a situation that is affecting the livelihood of residents.

Prophet beaten to pulp after attempting to bonk a married woman

Mahama reacts to death of 3 in Bawku

Driver jailed 8 years for attempted kidnapping