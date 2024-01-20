As the 2024 elections draw near, the Ahafo Ano North Parliamentary seat has once again become a focal point due to its historical swings between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1992.

The decision of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Suleman Adamu Sanid, not to seek re-election after two terms has opened the door for new contenders, with one candidate, Mr. Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, emerging as a leading contender.

Hailing from Tepa with a successful career as a business consultant in finance and operations, Mr. Frimpong has garnered attention for his philanthropic works in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency.

His commitment to community development is evident through initiatives such as equipping 350 local farmers with employable skills, organizing a two-day free entrepreneurship training program for over 1,000 constituents, and rehabilitating 451 kilometers of roads that benefit 47 communities.

Mr Fosu Frimpong, said his decision to reshape the bad roads was to improve transportation of goods and people, to help boost economic activities



Mr. Kwaku Fosu Frimpong’s background includes managing DFID and IDA donor funds at the Ministry of Public Sector Reform in Ghana, as well as working with the Finance Team of Milton Keynes Council in the United Kingdom.

His extensive experience in business processes, project incubation, and SME business diagnostics positions him as a strong candidate for the parliamentary seat.

Expressing his vision for the constituency, Mr. Frimpong outlined five key areas: infrastructure, health, education, economic development, and party development.

Among his pledges are the continuation of reshaping and resurfacing feeder roads, introducing private health insurance for polling station executives, establishing an education fund, and expanding agricultural partnerships to boost farmers’ productivity.

Mr Kwaku Fosu Frimpong spending time and having lunch with children in his district

In a bid for sustainable development, Mr. Frimpong plans to create a Skills Development and Training Centre to provide start-up capital and markets for local products.

Additionally, he aims to build a modern Constituency party office with a Business Development Centre, coupled with a Party Welfare Fund funded by local businesses.

Having filed his nomination forms and secured the No. 2 position on the ballot for the upcoming primaries on January 27, 2024, Mr. Frimpong has appealed to the over 700 delegates to vote for him, expressing his commitment to representing their interests in Parliament in 2025.

As the political landscape in Ahafo Ano North evolves, Kwaku Fosu Frimpong stands out as the NPP’s promising candidate, ready to carry the baton into the 2024 elections.

His candidacy adds an exciting chapter to the constituency’s history of political alternation between the NDC and NPP, bringing a fresh perspective and vision for the future.

