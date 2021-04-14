The ongoing tension between Reverend Obofour and celebrity fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has not affected the latter as she dances her heart out.

In a latest video she posted on social media, Nana Agradaa is seen wiggling her waist to Okese 1’s ‘Na Today’ banger.

Donning a crop top and joggers, Agradaa gave her fans a free show of her tummy in the centre of her plush living room.

She dished a few dance moves before turning her butt to the camera and shaking it effortlessly.

The self-acclaimed millionaire stunned her fans who have since started a dance challenge on TikTok

Watch video below: