Ghana’s quest to break the over more than 40 years African Cup of Nations trophy drought has come to a painful end as they lost to the Coelacanths of Comoros.

After a hard fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andrew Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.

Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

Some Ghanaians, who are obviously not happy at the turn of events, have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

One man, who is neither a footballer nor has any role to play in the management of Ghana’s football, has come under criticism for the abysmal performance of the players.

Scores of Twitter users say that the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, can be attributed to the exposé by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Titled ‘Number 12’, the video documentary exposed bribery and corruption activities on the part of Ghana football officials and referees, a scandal which led to the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led Ghana Football Association administration.

