Ghana’s quest to break the over more than 40 years African Cup of Nations trophy drought has come to a painful end as they lost to the Coelacanths of Comoros.

After a hard fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andrew Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.

Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

Some Ghanaians, who are obviously not happy at the turn of events, have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

One man, who is neither a footballer nor has any role to play in the management of Ghana’s football, has come under criticism for the abysmal performance of the players.

Scores of Twitter users say that the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, can be attributed to the exposé by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Titled ‘Number 12’, the video documentary exposed bribery and corruption activities on the part of Ghana football officials and referees, a scandal which led to the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led Ghana Football Association administration.

Below are some tweets:

Kwesi Nyantakyi was really the backbone of the Black Stars herh.



We all can agree that Anas’ investigation was needless. See how we dey suffer — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) January 18, 2022

Ever since Anas did an exposé on GFA, Black Stars has never been the same.#TeamGhana pic.twitter.com/7HHS3kpmvk — _realjosh™️ (@joshkingdal) January 18, 2022

Anas exposed the corruption in our football system which gave us a second chance to do better but we dwindled as a country and it’s evident in Blackstars’ performance — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) January 18, 2022

So Ghanaian officials no fit meet these Comorian 🇰🇲 officials then sacrifice that $500k for them to be able to qualify??? Ah we miss Kwasi Nyantakyi 😑

Anas fuck Ghana 🇬🇭 up someway💔 we miss you the nations best deal beaker pic.twitter.com/99EBFhese1 — M O N A R C H🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@MonarchShakes) January 18, 2022

Kwesi Nyantakyi would’ve secured Ghana a semi finals qualification for the black stars even before the tournament had started. God will punish Anas where ever he is. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Walkie 😎🇬🇭🦅 (@FrancisWalkie) January 18, 2022

Why blaming Anas for Ghana black stars defeat ? — pretty Naturewaa (@naturewaaa) January 18, 2022

see how y’all cheered Anas for doing Nyantakyi dirty, yall didn’t know we were cheering yourselves to embarrassment — Jerome! (@Undeniably_Nice) January 18, 2022

We need this man back ASAP!



Anas de3 we leave am give God 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UbfWXi7e3o — Efo Akachuku 🇳🇬 (@efo_phil) January 18, 2022

Sometimes, I blame Anas for destroying our football. A very selfish documentary to fill his pocket and destroy our country. #TeamGhana — YOUNG POSITIVIST (@YPositivist) January 18, 2022

We’re all blaming Anas for the misfortunes of the black stars right? No one forced him to expose Nyantakyi. — Fosty Chukwu 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@KwasiNawil) January 18, 2022

Dear Anas, please use your exposé to help Black Stars qualify….siasem akwakwa.



Your main man

K.Takyi. pic.twitter.com/665kxhyJr8 — Tuff 🇬🇭 (@AhmedoRamos) January 18, 2022

We are not going to act as if we were winning trophies left and right before Anas’ number 12. https://t.co/D4CkHGFqMa — $inbad 🇬🇦 (@Iam_Fouad) January 18, 2022

Nyantakyi’s reign was largely poor and Kurt’s is piss poor thus far, both can exist. Nyantakyi needed to go but we had the opportunity to make some changes and we failed and that’s not on Anas. — Gabbz (@politicalgabby) January 18, 2022

This man had big dreams for Ghana football!



Anas ruined it all!!😭 pic.twitter.com/AUo0YOM3La — homieboy17 (@Drew_When) January 18, 2022

Was never fully in support of what Anas did to Nyantakyi. I ‘hear’ there’s a course in MBA that talks about the advantages of corruption.



Kwasi Nyantakyi was good for the Blackstars, he knew what to do and how to do it .



Look at the current management: worse off! — Abena (@ABYalley) January 19, 2022

You blamed Milo, you blamed Jordan, you blamed Dede Ayew.

Now you are blaming Anas

Hi #TeamGhana 😂 pic.twitter.com/be3IBYKfwY — Anderson (@zanziba_) January 18, 2022

Anas Aremeyaw Anas looking at the fruits of his truth.



Nokware a aso aba b)ne. pic.twitter.com/kbfGi4irAj — Ayawaso Chief Whip🌹🌹 (@AyeBoafo6) January 14, 2022

Hmmm Anas worry we slight. Because I miss corruption. Like by now this Dede ein red card sef still go be red card but the card go be the keeper ein own. — virgin. (@Koffy_9) January 18, 2022

I hope Anas would be laughing wherever he is now. Came to expose what ever he wanted to and we have not recovered ever since… — ODOGWU TWO TERTY 👻🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku1) January 14, 2022

Like by now Kwesi Nyantakyi pay make we get 2 penalties. Anas really worry we😭 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) January 18, 2022