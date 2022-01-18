Ghana has received another injury blow as midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, has been ruled out ahead of the must-win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Comoros.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury and was replaced by Joseph Paintsil in Friday’s draw against the Panthers of Gabon.

The Ghana Football Association reported that the Mallorca midfielder has been ruled out of Tuesday’s clash due to a hamstring injury.

“The scan results revealed Oedema in his hamstring and so at the moment he can’t play against Comoros on Tuesday,” Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org.

Baba Iddrisu made his international debut on Sunday, November 13, 2019 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium.

Reports from Asempa FM indicated his replacement is likely to be Moldova-based midfielder, Edmund Addo, who came off the bench to play in the defensive midfield position against Gabon.

The Black Stars will play their last group match against Comoros on Tuesday at 19:00 GMT.