The Weija Divisional Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Christian Danso, for allegedly smuggling suspected narcotics into the police cells located at the Weija toll booth in Accra.

On the 12th of January 2022, police personnel, while on duty at the Weija toll booth station, noticed that smoke was emanating from the direction of the cells.

Immediately, the men on duty conducted a search in the cell and discovered a substance hidden in a blanket being used by inmates who are on remand.

Preliminary investigations pointed out that the substance suspected to be narcotics was delivered by suspect Christian Danso, through the ventilation hole behind the cells building.

The Weija Command subsequently arrested the suspect in his hide-out at Weija.

In his caution statement, he admitted to having committed the offence and demonstrated how he managed to deliver the substance through the ventilation hole at the back of the cell building.

Investigations are still ongoing, and the suspect together with his other accomplices will be processed for court.