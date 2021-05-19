Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared with her fans a shocking throwback photo after child birth.

The photo is believed to have been taken after the birth of her first son.

Clad in a pink nightgown, she had the bouncing baby boy on her lap while they pose for the camera.

She took to her Instagram page to post the photo, quoting parts of the Bible in her caption as an expression of the joy in motherhood.

She wrote: And I will bless her and give you a son from her! Yes, I will bless her richly, and she will become the mother of many nations. Kings of nations will be among her descendants. Gen 17:16 NLT.

