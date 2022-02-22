Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has taken to the defense of the Minister of Women and Children’s Affairs, Sarah Adwoa Safo over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) move to have her seat declared vacant.

This comes at the back of the Dome- Kwabenya MP’s recent continuous absence from Parliament.

While speaking on Accra-based TV3, Mr Dafeamakpor opined that there is nothing that can be done to her since there is no basis for her removal.

“There is nothing that can be done to Adwao Safo, everybody is blowing hot air. Has Adwoa spoken? she as MP has not spoken to this matter,” he said.

“I thought the NPP says that you can come to Parliament without being in Parliament. Why is Adwoa’s absence in the Chamber now a bother to them?” he bemoaned.

He argued that seeking her removal from the Chamber is null and void.

“Look if we check our order 15 and 16 if anybody is aggrieved that a member has absented himself or herself for 15, 16 days from Parliament it is only a matter of the privileges committee. it doesn’t warrant a dismissal from Parliament. In fact, there is no basis.

“Then the constitution says in article 97 that there are modalities for declaring a seat of member vacant. The 15 days sitting absence is only a matter of privileges. It is not a basis at all.

“And if you breach a privilege, you can either be reprimanded or something else. You cannot be dismissed because you don’t come to Parliament,” he added.

He noted that the law contemplates that a member can resign from his or her party and not be sacked from her seat in the House.

He claimed that the agenda of the Majority group will not be achieved.

Madam Safo has recently been absent from the Chamber which has triggered the Majority group to seek her removal.

According to reports, many of her colleagues had attributed the delay of the passage of the controversial e-levy to her.