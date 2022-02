Veteran musician, Mzbel, has shared rare photos with a former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Unique Trust (UT) Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

The photos, which have attracted massive reactions on social media, were to mark Mr Amoabeng’s birthday as he turns a year older, today, February 22, 2022.

Mzbel posted the photos on her Instagram page backed by a short message to celebrate Mr Amoabeng.

It read: Happy birthday Kofi with a love emoji.