Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahoufe, has shared a photo of himself and popular Ghanaian hiplife musician, Patapaa Amisty, on social media.

The two entertainers were both seen seated as they pose for the camera.

Sumsum Ahoufe, who has carved a niche for himself all because of his facial looks, sharing the photo, described Patapaa as a wonderful friend who would be cherished forever.

After posting the photo, the young actor, who has been wowing and scaring many with his iconic eyes, captioned it: “Wonderful Best Friends Ever Sumsum And Patapaa.”

Many fans and followers also took to the comment section to react to the photo.