The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has described the public apology by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as a sign of maturity.

To him, it was an indication that the action will impact positively on the image of the NPP.

He has, therefore, urged all party members to accept Adowa Safo’s apology in good faith.

Adwoa Safo on Thursday, September 14, 2023, rendered an unqualified apology to the leadership of the NPP, Parliament, and constituents over her actions in the recent past.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP in a video explained that her long absence in Parliament was due to some personal and family issues.

Adwoa Safo in her long absence in Parliament was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament in 2022. Some NPP members even wanted her seat to be declared vacant.

In what appeared to be a banter between the Dome-Kwabenya MP and her party, the MP occasionally used Facebook to defend her actions.

However, in her apology, Adwoa Safo urged the party’s leadership, members particularly those in her constituency to forgive her.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary in his reaction to the MP’s apology in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Friday, September 15, 2023, welcomed the apology and urged everyone to forgive her.

ALSO READ: