Adom News’ report of pupils at Fosukrom in the Dormaa East district learning in dilapidated structures has yielded results as a native has commenced the building of a classroom block for the community.

An indigene identified as Mr Richard Sae Appiah and his partners has taken the burden off students as they erect a 6-unit classroom block for the community.

This became necessary after the complaint from pupils who sit under unroofed sheds in both rainy and sunny conditions went public following a report by Adom News.

Speaking to Chief of Nseresu, Nana Asamoah Kumtwie who commended the channel, he said enrollment has started increasing as the structure is conducive for effective learning.

He added that pupils no longer leave for home whenever the rains start.

Headteacher for the school, Datus Kwadwo Manu, said the previous state of the school did not motivate teachers to render their services, saying teaching and learning outputs have increased in recent times.

Mr Richard Sae Appiah who owns all the glory told Adom News that he was dishearted when he first learned of the condition of his community, hence his intervention.

He added that he will see to the installation of solar panels to generate light for evening studies, which will, in turn, solve their electricity problems.

Also, Kofi Agyemang, DCE for Dormaa East remarked the initiative of Richard Sae Appiah and his partners has greatly reduced the burden of the assembly since the resources that could have been used to build will be used to assist other schools.