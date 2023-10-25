The Akan brands of Multimedia Group Limited, Adom FM/TV, through the benevolence of its audience, has donated GH₵9,200 to Esther Adzam to undergo brain tumour surgery.

The donation comes barely a week after Esther came to Adom FM studio to publicly appeal for support.

Madam Adzam was diagnosed in March 2023 at Ridge Hospital, with the only remedy being a GH₵110,000 surgery.

Narrating her struggles after the diagnosis, Esther said her condition has affected her physical activities and as a result, lost her source of income which was washing clothes for people.

She revealed she has fallen into a coma about five times, coupled with severe headaches.

Through the generous donations from Adom TV/FM audience and the brands’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) the amount has been raised for the surgery.

Akan Brands Head of News and Current Affairs, AC Ohene, who made the donation lauded the audience for the immense contribution to support Esther Adzam.

Esther on her part expressed gratitude to listeners and viewers of Adom FM/TV for supporting her after hearing her story.

Her husband, Yaw Boateng who was overwhelmed by the kind gesture asked for God’s blessings on the lives of the donors.

Mr Boateng further appealed to groups and all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their rescue, stating they still have a long way to go in raising the required amount for the surgery.

