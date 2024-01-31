Adom FM journalist, Obiri Yeboah Fentemfrem has joined the list of men who are recounting how they met their wives ahead of Adom FM’s #KyereWodo event.

According to him, they got married after just eight months of dating.

“We had a program at my former radio station. We did an event where we invited our listeners to visit our premises. After the show, I realized she was still around. My phone was off so I took her phone and saved my number. She called later, and we continued from there as friends until we got married 8 months later,” he said on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show.

Kyerɛ wo dɔ aims to celebrate love by inviting listeners to share their love stories with the world, specifically about how they met their partners.

By participating in the campaign, listeners will stand a chance of winning many prizes with a select group of couples to be celebrated at a special event on Valentine’s Day.

You can also participate by capturing and sharing your story in a brief voice note or video via WhatsApp to 054 010 6467.

You may also upload your voice or video recording on your personal Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok pages and tag Adom1063fm with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.

