A private legal practitioner, Twum Barimah, has shared an interesting story of how he met his wife during the ongoing Adom FM’s ‘Kyerɛ wo dɔ‘ Valentine’s Day promotion.

According to him, he met his wife while walking down the street in his area.

“I met her on the street. I was walking with someone when I spotted her. Later, I approached her, and it became history. I didn’t know her, but when I saw her, I realized she was the woman for me.” he said.

Lawyer Twum Barimah, shared the story on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem as part of the station’s special Valentine’s Day promotion titled, Kyerɛ wo dɔ under the theme, Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ, which loosely translates as ‘the beginning of love’.

Kyerɛ wo dɔ aims to celebrate love by inviting listeners to share their love stories with the world, specifically about how they met their partners.

By participating in the campaign, listeners will stand a chance of winning many prizes with a select group of couples to be celebrated.

You can also participate by capturing and sharing your story in a brief voice note or video via WhatsApp to 054 010 6467.

You may also upload your voice or video recording on your personal Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok pages and tag Adom1063fm with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.

