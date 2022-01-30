Soothing singer and music lyricist, Akwaboah Jnr, has in the past 14 days inundated the various digital streaming platforms with his Highlife song ‘Obiaa’ which features Cina Soul.

In week of the Adom FM’s official music chart steered by host Andy Dosty, Akwaboah is on top as he keeps climbing with the powerful visuals attached to the song.

The second on the list is Darkovibes Je M’appelle song which features Nigeria’s Davido.

Kidi comes through at third on the list with his Mon Bebe song, which is equally garnering numbers in many francophone countries.

The Ghana-Naija collaboration lingers on with rapper Kwesi Arthur teaming up with Nigeria’s Teni on his banging song dubbed Celebrate that lands them on number 4.

Gospel maestro Obaapa Christy is at number 5 with her The Glory song.

Music duo R2Bees grabbed the 6th slot with the Eboso song which is off their Back 2 Basic album that was released last year, 2021.

One of the new school artistes pushing himself to the top is Mr Drew and his S3K3 featuring Medikal clocked number 7 this week.

Camidoh has been making waves with his Sugarcane song and it’s been all over the TikTok among other social media platforms that champion music. The singer has asked critics to focus on his music and stop deliberating over his nationality and style of music.

Kofi Kinaata has dropped to Number 9 after he topped for weeks with his Wo Pre dope song.

Adina’s Amapiano-inspired song Shoulder topped the charts during the last yuletide and it continues to remain in the charts. This week the female singer is at number 10.

Rapper Amerado comes through as number 11 with his song featuring Black Sherif. Abotre has since been making waves in Ghana and Nigeria.

Fameye’s Praise after six months of its release continues to appear in the charts. This week the song chalked number 12.

For the umpteenth time Black Sherif’s 2nd Sermon still remains on the chart list. He is at number 13 after topping charts in both Ghana and Nigeria respectively. His remix featuring Burna Boy did the magic for the Ghanaian music star.

AK Songstress is making waves with her Jonathan song. In four months she has garnered over 892k views on YouTube among numbers attained via other music streaming platforms. Jonathan seems to be doing the magic for AK Songstress. She has another one out dubbed My Proposal.

Empress Gifty’s 3y3 Woa is at number 15. According to her, she spent over $40,000 dollars for the visuals of the song.

Bunker by Kuami Eugene remains at number 16 on the Adom Chart Show.

Kumasi-based rapper Yaw Tog comes through at number 17 with his Sei Mu song.

MOG takes on the number 18 position with his Meto song with featuring Igwe.

Rufftown Records’ singer Wendy Shay lingers on with her Break My Waist song, giving her the number 19 position this week.

At number 20 is King Promise’s Chop Life featuring Patoranking.