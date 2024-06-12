Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to honestly acknowledge his potential shortfalls and address them openly as he begins his political engagements ahead of the December 7 polls.

Amid cordial discussions about matters of national importance, Otumfuo lauded the Vice President’s efforts in addressing pressing concerns that affect millions of Ghanaians daily.

However, recognising human nature and the complexities inherent in governing the country, the Asantehene encouraged humility and transparency when confronting limitations or mistakes.

He urged Dr Bawumia to establish trust, underscoring the power of such vulnerability to deepen bonds with citizens.

The Asantehene further highlighted that leadership is not merely about avoiding errors but acknowledging them when they occur and swiftly implementing corrective measures thereafter.

According to the Asantehene, Ghanaians are willing to be responsive should the Vice President and his NPP government admit their shortfalls with pragmatic solutions.

He also advised the Vice President to continue to stay humble in performing his duties and throughout his political campaign.

Dr Bawumia thanked the Asantehene for the thoughtful guidance and counsel.

The Vice President affirmed his unwavering dedication to upholding ethical standards throughout his career, while pledging to embrace the advice by the Asantehene and commit himself to continuous self-improvement for the betterment of Ghana and the citizens.

ALSO READ: