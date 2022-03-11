Revered actor Adjetey Anang and his partner, Elom, have marked 15 years of being pronounced man and wife.

The couple, who have since been in love, disclosed their marriage, just like any other, has been met with several distractions.

However, they are positive nothing beats the bond they share as they express gratitude to be by each other on the journey of love.

“What a journey! To think that we have only scratched the surface…still a long road ahead but we trust that with our Good Lord, it will only get better on every side. Loads of love,” Adjetey Anang wrote to his wife.

The couple accompanied their epistles with some studio photos which captured them in each other’s arms.

The couple, in some of the photos, stood in front of a love booth while smiling to the camera.