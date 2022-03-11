On March 6, the story of a robbery in Nigeria captured the attention of many on Twitter.

A Twitter user with the handle @dhamie_m told the world of how her male friend was left devastated after being robbed in his home.

ALSO READ:

So thief entered my friend’s compound, broke his car window and stole every goddam thing in the car💔💔💔💔💔

Car wey never reach 1yr pic.twitter.com/NiP0lWdNH3 — Lorlar (@dhamie_m) March 6, 2022

The victim’s car he bought less than a year ago was left unrecognisable.

The robbers broke into the car through the window and made away with several parts such as the headlights, bumper, door pad and battery.

These guys did this job with confidence.



They didn’t panick. They’re were so confident that they had to naked the car.



I’d advise he relocate out of that place or always park his car at somewhere that’s safe like any nearby Hotel and just be tipping the security guys. — Zikel  (@Edward_Onoriode) March 6, 2022

A section of the users expressed their sympathy and shared stories of how they personally encountered similar circumstances.