Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has shared beautiful photos of his all-grown daughter, Kendra, in celebration of her birthday.

Kendra clocked a new age on Sunday, June 13, and Adebayor took to his Instagram page to shower accolades on his daughter.

The former Arsenal striker described Kendra as a positive, charming, and adorable daughter, adding that she is a princess.

Emmanuel Adebayor saddled by Kendra in these joined photos

“SEA, you are such a positive, charming, and adorable daughter. I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter because no other person could ever hope to compare to you. Happy birthday to my perfect princess, Kendra,” he said.

