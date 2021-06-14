The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unhappy with the state of roads in the region.

Even more worrying is the current state of the Ho Voradep Village – University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) stretch of road.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NDC Volta Regional Communications officer, Sorkpa K. Agbleze.

The road, according to them, is unmotorable, affecting the movement of students, lecturers, and other workers to and from the University.

Recently, a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus with registration number GS 2621 S transporting students from Ho town to the university got stuck in the mud.

The students were left with no option than to walk in the mud to school.

This situation, Sorkpa Agbleze said, is what students and residents in the area go through while plying the road.

He, therefore, charged the government to honour the promise it made during the 2020 electioneering campaign or face their wrath.

Below is the full statement:

FIX UHAS ROADS H.E. PRESIDENT NANA ADDO.

During the heat of the 2020 electioneering campaign in September 2020, H.E. the President was in Ho, to cut sod for the 5.3 km internal UHAS roads which will link the University of Health and Allied Sciences to the intended dual carriage road that will run from Sokode to Ho and Adaklu communities. Some of the UHAS roads intended to be constructed include the UHAS main entrance road, Lecture Hall Link, Auditorium Link and Basic School road.

These roads need to be constructed for several reasons among them is the fact that UHAS is being used as the COVID-19 testing centre for Volta, Oti and parts of the Eastern region. In addition the poor nature of the roads makes it particularly difficult for vehicles to bring covid-19 samples from health facilities within these regions to the campus.

According to the UHAS Director of Physical Planning and Projects, the phase two construction of Central Administration Block, School of Nursing and Midwifery by the Chinese Government which will cost $60 million will only commence after the UHAS access roads are constructed.

The UHAS roads are pathetically inaccessible for the students and lecturers especially in this raining season. Few days ago, the Metro Mass Transit that conveys students to lectures got stuck in the mud so were other vehicles that ply the roads on the UHAS campus.

The roads in their current state are pathetic and quite ironic that the year which was described as the year of roads by H.E. President has seen very little or nothing as far as road construction in the Volta Region is concerned.

The call by the Chiefs of the Sokode Traditional Area, for the UHAS roads to be fixed and that of Togbe Kwaku Ayim for the construction of Ziavi to Anfoeta road when they called on the Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Letsa on separate occasions is worthy of mention.

It shows that the demand for the construction of roads is not a political football between politicians as usual, but an urgent need that should be solved by the government.

The National Democratic Congress, in the Volta Region is calling on the NPP government led by H.E. Nana Addo to make good their promise of constructing roads to the people of the region.

This is because failure to construct the UHAS roads after sod cutting in September 2020, would amount to deception of the people of the Volta Region.

Signed:

Sorkpa K. Agbleze

NDC Volta Regional Communication Officer.