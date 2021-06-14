The matchday 29 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

Hearts of Oak cemented their lead at the top spot with an impressive win over Medeama SC on Sunday.

Great Olympics suffered a defeat to relegation-threatened King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park while Legon Cities also suffered a defeat to Karela United.

Below is a full wrap up of the matchday 29 games:

On Friday, Elmina Sharks moved out of the relegation zone following a 2-1 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ndoum Sports Complex at Elmina.

A brace from Benjamin Boateng in the 2nd and 5th minute was enough to give the home team all three points and move them to 13th on the league log, a point above Eleven Wonders.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Hearts of Oak defeated Medeama SC 2-0 to open a three-point lead at the summit of the table.

Goals from Salifu Ibrahim and Benjamin Afutu ensured Hearts maintained their lead at the top with rivals Asante Kotoko yet to play.

Zubairu Ibrahim’s goal was enough to help King Faisal beat Accra Great Olympics at the Nana Ameyaw Akumfi Park in Techiman.

The win sees the Insha Allah boys bring an end to their winless run in the Ghana Premier League and also moves them out of the relegation zone into 15th place on the log, above Liberty Professionals on goal difference.

Ibrahim Salifu of Hearts of Oak is challenged by Appiah McCarthy in this tussle

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold SC returned to winning ways after recording a 1-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.

The hosts had the opportunity to take the lead in the first half when they were awarded a penalty after striker Mark Agyekum was brought down by goalkeeper Bright Quaye.

However, Agyekum had his kick saved by Quaye to keep the score level.

In the 54th minute, Seth Osei scored the only goal of the game to hand all three points to Ashantigold.

Karela United beat Legon Cities 2-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park in Anyinase, to bring an end to the Royals’ impressive five-game run.

The first goal for the home side came in the 27th minute after they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Umar Bashiru.

Richard Berko scored late in the 83rd minute to seal victory for Karela United.

Clinton Duodu and Emmanuel Annor found the back of the net as Bechem United secured a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

The win ends Bechem’s six-game winless run and sees them move three points above Chelsea who are two points above the relegation zone.

NPP stalwart and supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Mustapha Hamid watching the game from the stands

Elsewhere in Dormaa, Aduana Stars brought an end to their three-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals.

Sam Adams gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute before Bright Agyei scored from the spot in the 55th minute to secure maximum points.

The result sees Liberty drop back into the relegation zone.

In Sogakope, WAFA were held to a 1-1 draw by Dreams FC at the Red Bull Arena.

Augustine Boakye put the hosts in the lead after 41 minutes but Dreams levelled right before half-time through Ali Huzaif to clinch an all-important point.

On Monday, relegation-threatened Inter Allies will host Asante Kotoko at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Kotoko will be looking to secure all three points to keep the pressure on rivals Hearts of Oak.