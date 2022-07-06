Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has professed her innocence after her former lover accused her of blood money.

The accusation is in a rebuttal to Joyce’s rants in a recent interview, where she painted her ex-lover black.

Joyce’s Canadian lover, identified simply as Richmond, has shared his side of the story, amid serious allegations against the actress.

He claimed she visited a fetish priest during the period they were financially challenged.

Reacting to the allegation, Joyce denied ever involving herself in anything bloody, including rituals.

She added that she is tired of Richmond’s lies and rants, adding that “God is watching”.

Following their breakup, Joyce has moved on and she is loved up with a yet-to-be identified gentleman.