Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has announced she is a new mother of a bouncy baby girl.

The actress, after months of hiatus, is back on social media with the news accompanied by a video of her huge baby bump.

When rumours went rife she was expecting, she denied the news vehemently only to eat back her words nine months later.

She shared a video in which she flaunted her baby bump as she heaps praises on her unborn child for being her “angel, princess, my everything.”

She was radiating with maternity glow while adorned in a designer corporate wear.

The actress expressed gratitude to God for making her a first-time mother.

The announcement is coming barely a year after she was spotted in a lovey-dovey mood with a mysterious man.

She later described him as OB, a German ‘borga’ she has been dating after her previous breakup.

Watch video below:

