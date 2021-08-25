Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye, has found her voice after a video purporting that she attempted suicide went viral.

A while back, Ghanaians were concerned about her health following a video which captured her foaming while being transported into a taxi.

Reports flew that she tried committing suicide due to the embarrassment that her Whatsapp message with a Black Stars player asking her out was leaked on social media.

The actress did not respond, rather, she deactivated all her social media handles, a move that caused more anxiety to her fans.

Days after she went totally silent, she has reacted to the reports; debunking that she ever tried to take her own life, and that she is very fit.

Though she did not speak on the leaked video, the actress, borrowing words from one of Daddy Lumba’s famous songs, affirmed that she will not die anytime soon.

She claims the leak was from her haters who have tagged her with death after they failed to dim her shine.

She bragged that she is more than bullet proof and no attempt from the camp of her haters will materialise in her life.