General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says former President John Mahama should be thankful to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The appreciation, he explains, is due Akufo-Addo over Mahama’s nationwide Thank You tour.

According to Mr Boadu, opposition leaders in most countries do not have the leverage to embark on such tours, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, hence appreciation will be a step in the right direction.

“Mahama has been able to go on the tour because we managed covid-19 well in the country. In the whole of Africa, we are one of the countries with the lowest mortalities,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam.

He made mention of the United Kingdom, United States, India among others whose cases are still high.

When asked by show host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante on his take on the hardships in the economy, Mr Boadu said but for the covid, things would have been better off.

“Throughout the world, it is only about 29 countries who recorded positive growth in 2020 and for Ghana, a lot of investments were made towards the covid fight.

“Monies that could have been used for development or pay contractors to complete works were all invested,” he argued.

The 2020 Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress on Monday, August 17, 2021, begun a nationwide tour.

The tour is the former president’s way of appreciating Ghanaians for their votes in the election.