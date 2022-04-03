Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye, has found love again, after her previous relationship ended in limbo.

The actress came into spotlight outside the film industry after she had a grave cyber fight with her name sake over possession of a man.

The two blew each other with jabs day after day after Joyce accused her colleague of snatching her unnamed boyfriend.

However, she has been lucky again to find a man whose arms she is now wrapped around.

She shared videos of their cozy moments to mock her haters.

She was all lovey dovey with the said mystery man identified simply as OB, while he kissed her cheeks.

According to her, this is the happiest mood she has been in a while, concluding that love is indeed sweet.

She posted another video of the time they went sight-seeing and playing around like high school lovers.

Watch video below: