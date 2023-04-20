Two seasons of Kumawood actor and producer, Dr Likee’s Akacalito series have been released, yet retractions and apology are flying in.

A section of movie lovers have complimented the creativity of the team, but some cinephiles cannot simply overlook a comment they say is tribalistic against the people of Pakyi.

In a scene featuring Dr Likee and some casts, actor Kyekyeku, as his role demanded, read a script which is misinterpreted to have described people of Pakyi as poor.

In reaction, Kyekyeku has clarified that the term he intended mentioning is ‘bompati’, to wit, a financially backward community.

However, he claims the first part of the word was omitted due to his fast speech, adding that he will never ever make condescending comments against Pakyi which is a neighbouring community to his hometown.

He rendered an unqualified apology to the people of Pakyi and all who were affected by his misconstrued comment.

Kyekyeku’s comment was warranted after angry youth of Pakyi called him out to bring clarification to the tribalistic comment.