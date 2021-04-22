The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court has adjourned to April 30, the case involving one of the Rastafarian boys, Oheneba Nkrabea, who was denied admission to Achimota School over his dreadlocks.

At a hearing on Thursday, April 22, 2021, it emerged that Achimota School had still not filed a response to the suit, despite being directed by the court to do so.

The Attorney General has however filed its response and another one on behalf of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Attorney General, however, argued that Achimota School and the Ministry of Education have wrongly been sued.

The court thus directed the School to file its response and written submissions, if any, by the 30th of April 2021.

The same directive applies to all other parties to the suit.