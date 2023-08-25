It was a daylight armed robbery incident that did not last more than two minutes on Wednesday afternoon at Adabraka Official Town in Accra, in between Nobles Spot and the popular Aponkye Spot in the area.

Eyewitnesses stood motionless, could not intervene because the robbers had pulled out a black pistol, and did not also even call the police to lodge a complaint after the incident.

The robbery victim was left alone to count his losses, and left the scene moments after the robbers – two of them, had sped off on a black motorcycle with their booty, which was a substantial amount of cash wrapped in a polythene bag.

Indications were that, the robbers had secretly followed the victim from where he collected the money and launched the attack when he got to the Brewery Loop on the Official street.

The incident happened at about 2:30 pm on Wednesday [Aug 23, 2023] according to some eyewitnesses who briefed Graphic Online.

The eyewitnesses said they heard the robbers demanding for the money when they stopped the victim, and ordered him to open the bag.

The incident happened on the side of the black vehicle in this picture. PICTURE BY ENOCH DARFAH FRIMPONG

What happened?

In less than two minutes the daylight robbery incident was over and the robbers made away with a substantial amount of money, fleeing the scene on a black motorcycle they used for the operation.

The victim was also using a red motor cycle.

It happened on the Brewery Loop that links the Official Street at Adabraka Official Town.

Eyewitnesses told Graphic Online that, the two suspects, covering their faces with helmets and wearing black jackets crossed the victim with their black motorcycle on the loop from the opposite side.

They used the motorcycle to block the victim from moving ahead and managed to get him to stop.

When he did, the pillion rider reportedly pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at the victim.

They ordered him to open and empty a backpack he was carrying, and when he did, they collected the substantial amount of money, which was wrapped in a polythene bag.

They searched the bag and found an additional GH¢400, made up of two separate GH¢200 notes, they collected that one as well and sped off.

The incident, shocked the eyewitnesses who said they were scared to intervene.

The victim after the incident waited for sometime, and left the scene.

Mobile phone robbery incident at same area

In another development at the same stretch, another person was robbed of his mobile phone on Thursday morning (August 24).

The robbers, who were also using a motorcycle, stopped and ordered the victim to hand over his mobile phone.

They sped off after the incident.