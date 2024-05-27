The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has pledged commitment to reignite the government’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The Akufo-Addo-led government during its first term in 2017 promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of 2020.

However, Akufo-Addo’s eight-year tenure comes to an end, the vision is yet to see the light of day with many describing it as a hoax.

But the former Tema East Member of Parliament has said the vision is on course and not a failure as some people think, stating he has new policies to ensure it materialises.

Mr Glover who was recently sworn in to succeed Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP) Henry Quartey disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

“This time around, we will use the Asafoatse as taskforce. They are the custodians of the land and I don’t think they will watch on for their community to be untidy. We will apply the by-laws and use the sanitation courts. So we will partner with the RCC and the sanitation ministry to collectively deal with the problem coupled with sensitisation in the communities,” he stated.

He noted that, Accra would be divided into zones for the cleaning exercise.

Mr. Titus-Glover added that, it is not solely the responsibility of the President, but rather a collective effort of all Ghanaians to ensure attitudinal change.

The Regional Minister also urged citizens to actively participate in keeping their surroundings clean and to take ownership of their environment.

