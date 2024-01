The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has obtained Master’s in Law (LLM) in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the University of Ghana.

The news was shared on Facebook by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) congratulating the outspoken politician for the feat.

He wrote: “Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, your dedication and hard work have truly set a shining example for us all”.

Below is the post