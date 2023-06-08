The Ablekuma West Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged a number of identifiable groups within the municipality in a week-long activity to observe this year’s Annual Constitution Week.

Under the theme, Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance, the office engaged members of the community on the need to work at consolidating Ghana’s democracy as “we mark 30 years of a return to multi-party democracy under the 1992 constitution.”

Addressing the Sahara District Women’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, May 17, the Municipal Director of NCCE, Ms. Georgina Ohemeng, explained the need for all members of society to be patriotic and contribute in their own small ways towards consolidating ‘our democracy’ which she noted is a key responsibility placed on citizens per Article 41 of the 1992 constitution.

Ms. Ohemeng urged participants to show interest in governance, right from the local level.

Women and people living with disability were encouraged to support each other in their quest to participate in governance, and avail themselves to be elected to various positions in the upcoming local government elections.

She noted that figures from the most recent population census indicate that there are more females than males in Ghana, and that the knowledge and unique experiences of women and other minority groups must all be harnessed for the development of the country.

Similar engagements with artisan groups, traders, driver unions, churches, and mosques were held.