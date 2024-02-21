The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the government to take immediate action to replace identity documents lost by victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

He stressed the necessity of issuing new birth certificates, health insurance cards, voter ID cards, passports, and Ghana Cards to those affected.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Mr. Ablakwa stressed the need for urgent assistance for victims of the September 5, 2023, disaster caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

He proposed that, relevant public agencies undertake a dedicated operation across impacted areas to swiftly reissue these vital documents.

“I’m calling on the government to replace thousands of lost Ghana Cards, Health Insurance Card, Voter ID Cards, Birth Certificates and Passports. For victims of far-reaching catastrophic consequences of the September 5, 2023 spillage, from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority. The time has come for the relevant public institutions to carry out a special and comprehensive exercise in all affected constituencies to immediately replace these important documents” the North Tongu MP noted.

Mr. Ablakwa also thanked Ghanaians for donating relief items to those impacted.

Responding to Mr. Ablakwa’s appeal, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin suggested that such requests should be directed to the appropriate bodies, including the Electoral Commission and the National Health Insurance Authority, instead of broadly appealing to the government.

ALSO READ:

EC has blocked and denied us access to office space – NCCE tells PAC

No one outside Parliament can change Majority leadership – Osei-Owusu

Police Service disassociate itself from DCOP Waabu’s election security comment